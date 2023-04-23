Two Gainesville men arrested for contents inside of “Cookie bag”

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department arrested two Gainesville men after a traffic stop revealed they had several substances and a handgun.

Late Saturday night, GPD officers conducted a traffic stop on Wilson Delontaye, 26, and Joseph Cromwell, 25, after failing to signal when changing lanes and impeding traffic behind them.

While searching the vehicle, officers found 38.9 grams of ecstasy and less than a gram of crack cocaine in Delontaye’s carry bag.

Upon additional searching, officers found a “Cookie bag” containing six separate bags. The total for all six bags was 42.4 grams of commercially produced cannabis.

In the end, there was an additional 384.2 grams of cannabis and a black handgun in the back seat.

The men stated that the drugs were for personal use and they had no knowledge about the firearm.

Cromwell was arrested on charges of possessing cannabis with intent to sell. Delontaye was arrested on charges of possession/intent to sell substances, altered firearm, open carrying weapons and trafficking of LSD.

