Two Gainesville men arrested for contents inside of “Cookie bag”

Gainesville Police Department arrest Wilson Delontaye on the left and Joseph Cromwell on the...
Gainesville Police Department arrest Wilson Delontaye on the left and Joseph Cromwell on the right.(GPD)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department arrested two Gainesville men after a traffic stop revealed they had several substances and a handgun.

Late Saturday night, GPD officers conducted a traffic stop on Wilson Delontaye, 26, and Joseph Cromwell, 25, after failing to signal when changing lanes and impeding traffic behind them.

While searching the vehicle, officers found 38.9 grams of ecstasy and less than a gram of crack cocaine in Delontaye’s carry bag.

TRENDING: North Carolina man arrested after found sleeping in random Gainesville homeowner’s bed

Upon additional searching, officers found a “Cookie bag” containing six separate bags. The total for all six bags was 42.4 grams of commercially produced cannabis.

In the end, there was an additional 384.2 grams of cannabis and a black handgun in the back seat.

The men stated that the drugs were for personal use and they had no knowledge about the firearm.

Cromwell was arrested on charges of possessing cannabis with intent to sell. Delontaye was arrested on charges of possession/intent to sell substances, altered firearm, open carrying weapons and trafficking of LSD.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

Jason Thomas, 41, was arrested by Gainesville Police Department.
North Carolina man arrested after found sleeping in random Gainesville homeowner’s bed
A man is dead in Marion County after crashing into the back of a semi.
Deadly crash on US-441 in Marion County
TV20 journalists were recognized as some of the best in the state at the Florida Broadcast...
TV20 journalists recognized at Florida Broadcast Journalism Awards
Ocala police warn of scam callers that ask for ransom money.
Ocala police warn of new scam calls