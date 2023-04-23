UF students raise money for cancer patients

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Students at the University of Florida raised money for cancer patients and survivors.

They attended the annual Relay for Life event on campus. The goal is to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Board members invited cancer survivors, their families and doctors to speak to the crowd.

“I’ve had some family members that have had cancer and I just want to make sure I’m supporting them, even if I am miles away from them,” said member Caitlin Casady.

Organizations across the campus participated in activities, such as the luminaria ceremony. The luminarias are dedicated to anyone who battled or survived cancer.

Club members have been raising money for months before the event in order to meet their fundraising goal.

“We have had a bunch of different fundraising nights throughout the year,” said Relay for Life president Sophia Handley. “We also had individuals raise through Facebook fundraisers, and teams have been raising money on their own through their own fundraising events.”

Participants in this year’s event raised over 12-thousand dollars to help patients across the country.

