18-year-old dead after truck collides with motorcycle in Alachua
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that left an 18-year-old dead Sunday night.
Around 8:30 pm on the intersection of State Road 235 and County Road 237, a pick-up truck traveling north on the county road collided with a motorcycle traveling west on the state road.
The rider of the motorcycle, an 18-year-old man, died in the crash.
TRENDING: Ocala Police arrested a man after he set five separate fires at a Marion County hospital
Troopers reported the driver of the pick-up truck had minor injuries.
The crash is under further investigation.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.