18-year-old dead after truck collides with motorcycle in Alachua

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that left an 18-year-old dead Sunday night.

Around 8:30 pm on the intersection of State Road 235 and County Road 237, a pick-up truck traveling north on the county road collided with a motorcycle traveling west on the state road.

The rider of the motorcycle, an 18-year-old man, died in the crash.

Troopers reported the driver of the pick-up truck had minor injuries.

The crash is under further investigation.

