Alachua County Fire Rescue worked for over five hours to contain a fire in abandoned commercial building

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Sunday afternoon, units from Alachua County Fire Rescue and Gainesville Fire Rescue responded to a report of an abandoned commercial building fire on Southwest 63rd Blvd.

The report was initially called in as a possible bushfire around 5:00 pm, officials say.

First arriving units discovered the fire was a large abandoned commercial structure that was 50% involved in the fire. The call was upgraded for additional units to respond.

Due to the remote location, limited access and advanced fire conditions, fire crews remained on the scene for over five hours containing and extinguishing the fire, officials say.

Officials say no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

