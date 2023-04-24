Alachua County officials approve meat processing facility in Newberry

Commissioners say the 10,000 square foot meat processing facility is estimated to cost $5.25 million.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - In Monday’s meeting, Newberry leaders are hearing how a controversial meat processing facility is moving along.

The facility was approved by Alachua County officials in a near-unanimous vote.

The city commission is set to hear from city staff after the county commission made its decision.

The county budgeted $2.5 million to build this USDA-certified meat processing plant in Newberry.

The facility, which opponents are calling a government-funded slaughterhouse, is set to be built on 10 acres along County Road 337 near the city’s Environmental Park.

The commission could approve a construction plan for a tiny home neighborhood known as a country way.

The meeting starts at 7:00p.m at Newberry City Hall.

