Alachua County officials approve meat processing facility in Newberry

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - In Monday’s meeting, Newberry leaders are hearing how a controversial meat processing facility is moving along.

The facility was approved by Alachua County officials in a near-unanimous vote.

The city commission is set to hear from city staff after the county commission made its decision.

The county budgeted $2.5 million to build this USDA-certified meat processing plant in Newberry.

The facility, which opponents are calling a government-funded slaughterhouse, is set to be built on 10 acres along County Road 337 near the city’s Environmental Park.

The commission could approve a construction plan for a tiny home neighborhood known as a country way.

The meeting starts at 7:00p.m at Newberry City Hall.

