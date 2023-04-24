‘Catch, Put it back, Repeat:’ Seniors fishing for a good time for Senior fishing derby in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Some Ocala seniors reeled in some fun at the Senior Fishing Derby. They gathered at the Tuscawilla park for the free catch-and-release event.

They were given fishing poles and bait but could bring their own. While they caught some of Florida’s exotic freshwater fish, they learned new fishing techniques.

Gwen Green-Anderson said she brought her family along for support and quality time.

“This is my second time and I knew it was going to be fun,” said Anderson. “The first time I came, I caught 5 fish. I said 5 is favor, so I’m going to come and bring a group with me. So here I am today, I brought my son, daughter in law, and husband.”

Ocala senior recreational program supervisor LaToya Artis said the goal for the past 30 years is to get seniors up and active.

“That is the goal for every program that we actually out together,” said Artis. “My father is in the nursing home and they tend to stay in the nursing home very often. So if we can get them out socializing, letting them get some air, meet new people, it helps to keep their spirits up just in general. You know sometimes this population is forgotten.”

Seniors were awarded prizes for whoever caught the smallest fish, biggest fish, and who caught the most.

Next month they are hosting a Mother’s Day tea party.

