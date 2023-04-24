‘Catch, Put it back, Repeat:’ Seniors fishing for a good time for Senior fishing derby in Ocala

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Some Ocala seniors reeled in some fun at the Senior Fishing Derby. They gathered at the Tuscawilla park for the free catch-and-release event.

They were given fishing poles and bait but could bring their own. While they caught some of Florida’s exotic freshwater fish, they learned new fishing techniques.

Gwen Green-Anderson said she brought her family along for support and quality time.

“This is my second time and I knew it was going to be fun,” said Anderson. “The first time I came, I caught 5 fish. I said 5 is favor, so I’m going to come and bring a group with me. So here I am today, I brought my son, daughter in law, and husband.”

Ocala senior recreational program supervisor LaToya Artis said the goal for the past 30 years is to get seniors up and active.

“That is the goal for every program that we actually out together,” said Artis. “My father is in the nursing home and they tend to stay in the nursing home very often. So if we can get them out socializing, letting them get some air, meet new people, it helps to keep their spirits up just in general. You know sometimes this population is forgotten.”

Seniors were awarded prizes for whoever caught the smallest fish, biggest fish, and who caught the most.

Next month they are hosting a Mother’s Day tea party.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Eldred Lewis from Greenhouse Financial discussed the best place to put your money when looking...
TV20 Your Money: Safe investments
Eldred Lewis from Greenhouse Financial discussed the best place to put your money when looking...
TV20 Your Money: Safe investments
Police: Driver rams another vehicle, robs victims at gunpoint in Gainesville