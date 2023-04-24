City of Gainesville is taking applications for community engagements project

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville is taking applications for new community engagement projects, aiming to target youth gun violence.

The “One Nation One Project” initiative allows applicants to submit ideas for art and wellness projects for their Gainesville community.

Organizers are hoping the initiative will help stop gun violence.

For more information, click HERE.

TRENDING: MCFR rescued a man stuck in a tree

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.