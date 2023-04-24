City of Gainesville is taking applications for community engagements project

The City of Gainesville's “One Nation One Project” is taking applications for new community engagement projects to combat gun violence.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:20 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville is taking applications for new community engagement projects, aiming to target youth gun violence.

The “One Nation One Project” initiative allows applicants to submit ideas for art and wellness projects for their Gainesville community.

Organizers are hoping the initiative will help stop gun violence.

For more information, click HERE.

