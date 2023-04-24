City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department hosts senior fishing derby

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala seniors are reeling in their excitement for the senior fishing derby Monday.

The city of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the event.

The derby is a free catch-and-release event is open to adults ages 50 and older.

TRENDING: Ocala Police arrested a man after he set five separate fires at a Marion County hospital

A limited supply of fishing poles and bait will be available but officials are encouraging residents to bring their own.

Prizes will be awarded for the smallest fish, biggest fish, the most fish caught, and more.

The event will be held at Tuscawilla Park from 9 a.m. until noon.

