City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department hosts senior fishing derby

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala seniors are reeling in their excitement for the senior fishing derby Monday.

The city of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the event.

The derby is a free catch-and-release event is open to adults ages 50 and older.

A limited supply of fishing poles and bait will be available but officials are encouraging residents to bring their own.

Prizes will be awarded for the smallest fish, biggest fish, the most fish caught, and more.

The event will be held at Tuscawilla Park from 9 a.m. until noon.

