FDLE searches for two missing infants from Williston

Missing Child Alert for Ember Willoughby and Raden Phoenix
Missing Child Alert for Ember Willoughby and Raden Phoenix
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for an 11-month-old and a 1-year-old.

Authorities are searching for Ember Willoughby and Raiden Phoenix. They were last seen on Northeast 190th Avenue in Williston.

Agents say they may be with Raymond Otero, 48, and traveling in a 2004, red Chevrolet Silverado, FL tag number CYL8411. The vehicle may have a red topper on the back and a temporary tag.

They may be headed from Florida to Indiana.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these children is asked to contact the Levy County Sheriff’s Office at 352-486-5111 or 911.

Willoughby is 2 feet 3 inches tall, 18 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white and blue striped shirt and grey shorts.

Phoenix is 2 feet 8 inches tall, 26 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white and blue striped shirt and grey shorts.

