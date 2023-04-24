FDLE searches for two missing infants from Williston

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for an 11-month-old and a 1-year-old.

Authorities are searching for Ember Willoughby and Raiden Phoenix. They were last seen on Northeast 190th Avenue in Williston.

Agents say they may be with Raymond Otero, 48, and traveling in a 2004, red Chevrolet Silverado, FL tag number CYL8411. The vehicle may have a red topper on the back and a temporary tag.

They may be headed from Florida to Indiana.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these children is asked to contact the Levy County Sheriff’s Office at 352-486-5111 or 911.

TRENDING: Ocala man arrested for starting fires at HCA hospital, charged with arson

Willoughby is 2 feet 3 inches tall, 18 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white and blue striped shirt and grey shorts.

Phoenix is 2 feet 8 inches tall, 26 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white and blue striped shirt and grey shorts.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.