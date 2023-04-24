Late lead slips away for Florida softball team as No. 13 Gators lose to No. 4 Vols, 11-10

Skylar Wallace, Charla Echols, and Reagan Walsh all collected two hits for the Gators in defeat
University of Florida's Reagan Walsh (15) fires to first during an NCAA softball game on...
University of Florida's Reagan Walsh (15) fires to first during an NCAA softball game on Friday, Feb.10, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Kelly Sheehan)(Kelly Sheehan | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WCJB) -The No. 13 Florida softball team squandered a six-run lead on Sunday and fell to SEC-leading and No. 4 Tennessee, 11-10 in Knoxville. The Gators drop to 32-13 overall, 8-9 in the SEC, while the Volunteers scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to win their seventh in a row. They reach 37-5 overall, 15-2 in conference.

Florida had an outstanding start at the plate, scoring four runs on three hits and an error in the top of the first. Charla Echols, Reagan Walsh, and Sarah Longley all delivered RBI hits in the rally. Florida led 4-3 after one inning.

The Gators padded their lead in the top of the third on RBI singles by Skylar Wallace and Kendra Falby. After two more runs scored on an error in the top of the fifth, Florida led, 9-3. Wallace later added her 15th home run of the season and finished the night 2-for-3 with three runs scored.

Tennessee chipped away, getting one back on Kiki Milloy’solo homer in the bottom of the fifth. But the Volunteers did most of their damage in the sixth.

Tennessee’s first eight batters of the inning all reached safely. Florida starter Rylee Trlicek allowed the first four hitters to reach, but left with a 9-7 lead and two runners on with no outs. Lexie Delbrey relieved her but was taken out after issuing a four-pitch walk. Then with Elizabeth Hightower in the circle, UT tied it on Milloy’s two-run double and took an 11-9 lead when Lair Beautae delivered a two-run single.

Florida looks to avoid the sweep on Monday night. First pitch is set for 7p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

The sport is looking to grow onto the global stage and North Central Florida is playing a big...
Motosurf USA opens season in Keystone Heights
Florida beats Vandy for conference match play championship
Gator men’s golf team wins SEC title over Vanderbilt
University of Florida's Skylar Wallace (17) battles at the plate during an NCAA softball game...
Florida softball team gets run ruled in series opening loss to Tennessee, 9-1
Oak Hall High School, Saturday
Oak Hall boys advance to lacrosse region semis with 17-1 rout of South Walton