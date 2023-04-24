MCFR rescued a man stuck in a tree

MCFR rescued a Fort McCoy man who was pinned in a tree.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FORT MCCOY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Firefighters rescued a man stuck in a tree on April 23rd.

The Fort McCoy man was trimming the tree when a branch fell and pinned him down.

Rescuers arrived on the scene at around 10 a.m.

The victim was freed and lowered down from the tree and then placed on a stretcher.

He was then taken to a nearby hospital.

