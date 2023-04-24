MCFR rescued a man stuck in a tree
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT
FORT MCCOY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Firefighters rescued a man stuck in a tree on April 23rd.
The Fort McCoy man was trimming the tree when a branch fell and pinned him down.
Rescuers arrived on the scene at around 10 a.m.
The victim was freed and lowered down from the tree and then placed on a stretcher.
He was then taken to a nearby hospital.
