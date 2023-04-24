Ocala man arrested for starting fires at HCA hospital, charged with arson

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is facing arson charges after police say he started multiple fires inside HCA Florida West Hospital and in the surrounding area.

On Sunday, Ocala Police Department officers say Daniel Holmes, 32, started a fire on the fifth floor of the hospital at a coffee station. He also went into the men’s and women’s restrooms and started fires using newspapers.

He then tried to light a box of facemasks on fire but was stopped by an employee. He threw the box and a desk phone at the employee before running away.

Ocala Police Department officers arrest Daniel Shoemaker, 32, in AT&T parking lot (City of Ocala)

911 callers later reported fires outside a home near the hospital and in the woods near Rasmussen College. A responding officer spotted Holmes in the parking lot of AT&T and arrested him.

Fire rescue crews were able to quickly put out the fires and no injuries were reported. The hospital has resumed normal operations.

Holmes was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of arson of a hospital, dwelling, and wooded area as well as battery on an emergency medical professional. His bond was set at $45,000.

Three of the fires were inside the hospital and two of them were outside of the hospital.

