Ocala man starts multiple fires, including three at hospital

Daniel Shoemaker was arrested on arson charges for setting fires at HCA Florida West Florida Hospital.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Emma Delamo
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is facing arson charges after police say he started multiple fires inside HCA Florida West Hospital and in the surrounding area.

On Sunday, Ocala Police Department officers say Daniel Holmes, 32, started a fire on the fifth floor of the hospital at a coffee station. He also went into the men’s and women’s restrooms and started fires using newspapers.

“Most of our concern was making sure that the building was properly ventilated so that there was no smoke affecting anyone in the areas,” said Ocala Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Ashley Lopez.

He then tried to light a box of facemasks on fire but was stopped by an employee. He threw the box and a desk phone at the employee before running away.

Officials with the Ocala Police Department said Holmes was at the hospital to receive some sort of treatment. No specifics were given.

Ocala Police Department officers arrest Daniel Shoemaker, 32, in AT&T parking lot
Ocala Police Department officers arrest Daniel Shoemaker, 32, in AT&T parking lot(City of Ocala)

911 callers later reported fires outside a home near the hospital and in the woods near Rasmussen College.

“We had people already on scene and there were very close in proximity so it was very easy for us to make our way to those,” said Lopez.

A responding police officer spotted Holmes in the parking lot of AT&T and arrested him.

Fire rescue crews were able to quickly put out the fires and no injuries were reported.

Holmes was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of arson of a hospital, dwelling, and wooded area as well as battery on an emergency medical professional. His bond was set at $45,000.

After Holmes’ arrest, a spokesperson with HCA Florida West Marion Hospital released an official statement.

“These fires were quickly extinguished and contained to their point of origin. No one was injured and the hospital continues to maintain normal operations and we continue to accept patients.”

Three of the fires were inside the hospital and two of them were outside of the hospital.

