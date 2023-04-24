Ocala Police arrested a man after he set five separate fires at a Marion County hospital

Three of the fires were inside the hospital and two of them were outside of the hospital.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A person is in custody after lighting parts of a Marion County hospital on fire.

Ocala Police arrested a man who lit five separate fires both inside and outside of HCA Marion West Hospital around 7 p.m. Sunday night.

Firefighters put the fires out before any injuries occurred, but a few patients were relocated.

The suspect has not been booked into the Marion County Jail as of yet, but he is currently in police custody.

