Police: Driver rams another vehicle, robs victims at gunpoint in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested an accused armed robbery suspect after he intentionally crashed his truck into another vehicle and robbed the victims at gunpoint.

Around 1 a.m. on Monday, deputies say Steven Shoemaker, 32, purposely rammed into the other vehicle on Northeast 21st Street. He hit the car multiple times, forcing it into a ditch.

According to the arrest report, he then walked up and pointed a gun inside. He took about $300 in cash from the victims inside.

Deputies were later able to find Shoemaker and his vehicle. He claimed to be uninvolved in the incident, but he couldn’t explain the obvious front-end damage to his truck.

Shoemaker was booked into the Alachua County Jail on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, armed robbery, property damage, and driving with a revoked license.

