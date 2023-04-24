Russell Report: Gator Baseball team set their sights for top eight spot after getting swept by Gamecocks

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - That loud crash you heard coming from Columbia, South Carolina over the weekend was the Gator Baseball team getting swept by the Gamecocks. Certainly not good news but it was a wild weekend in the SEC. Georgia swept a good Arkansas team. Tennessee found its mojo and won a series from archrival Vanderbilt. Just look at the standings and see how tight and bunched up things are now. The regular season is winding down and if you’re Florida, you hope you can finish in the top eight to secure home field for a regional or a super-regional. But that won’t be easy.

And it won’t be easy for Gator Softball either because they are a middle of the pack team right now in a very competitive SEC. Funny how this season has gone very similarly for both baseball and softball. Powerhouse lineups that hit a lot of home runs and feature player of the year type candidates in Jac Caglanone and Skylar Wallace and pitching that sometimes has trouble throwing strikes and finding consistency. Let’s hope both teams close the regular season strongly.

The NFL Draft will actually take place this week after seemingly months of it being constantly talked about and nitpicked to death. And finally, we get to see where Anthony Richardson is selected. He’s going in the first round, just depends on which team takes him. Everyone else has speculated where he will go, so it’s my turn. He goes to Seattle; this makes sense to me. He gets to sit behind a veteran in Geno Smith and learn more about the position and maybe Pete Carroll will have packages of plays he can run to help the football team win. Whoever picks him, I wish him success and good luck to the other gators who will hopefully hear their names called as well.

Finally, some 20 games into the Major League Baseball season, we’ve had some pleasant surprises. Like the Tampa Bay Rays blowing away the league, the normally lowly Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates getting off to winning starts, only one team with a winning record in the American League Central and the Oakland A’s with the worst record in baseball. But even they have good news; they’ll be the Las Vegas A’s in the near future, and they get to move out of a horrible ballpark. But it will be weird to think of the A’s not in Oakland. And the ghosts of great players like Reggie Jackson, Rickey Henderson, Rollie Fingers and Catfish Hunter will be just memories to their fans much like the Raiders are in football. I guess in stolen franchises, Vegas is two-for-two against Oakland! I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report!

