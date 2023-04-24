Senate Rules Committee discuss school board term limits

Lawmakers are considering a bill that would reduce the term limit for school board members to eight years.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lawmakers last year passed a measure that included 12-year term limits for school board members, but bill sponsor Blaise Ingoglia wants to reduce the number to eight years.

Supporters say this will encourage more people to run for office.

“There may be a businessperson, there may be somebody who is an activist, who really cares about their community and wants to run for office. Now there is a light at the end of the tunnel for them,” said State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R- Spring Hill.

The House passed the bill last month.

Critics of the proposal argue that term limits aren’t needed, as elections already give voters the opportunity to remove school board members from office by voting against them.

