TV20 Your Money: Safe investments

Eldred Lewis from Greenhouse Financial discussed the best place to put your money when looking at the stock market(WCJB)
By Lisa Sacaccio
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio sat down with Eldred Lewis who is a Licensed Financial Professional with Greenhouse Financial. They discussed equity index annuity, and the bonus available if you invest in a 222 annuity.

RELATED: TV20 Your Money: Different types of life insurance

If you have questions about buying life insurance, you can contact Lewis by calling 1-888-910-7446, or emailing greenhousefinancial@hotmail.com. You can also visit www.greenhousefinancial.org for more information.

