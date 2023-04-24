TV20 Your Money: Safe investments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio sat down with Eldred Lewis who is a Licensed Financial Professional with Greenhouse Financial. They discussed equity index annuity, and the bonus available if you invest in a 222 annuity.

If you have questions about buying life insurance, you can contact Lewis by calling 1-888-910-7446, or emailing greenhousefinancial@hotmail.com. You can also visit www.greenhousefinancial.org for more information.

