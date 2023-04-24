UPDATE: Two children from Williston found safe

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE: Two small children from Williston were found safe Monday night.

According to Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials, a missing child alert was cancelled for 11-month-old Ember Willoughby and Raiden Phoenix, 1.

They were believed to be with Raymond Otero, 48.

The children were last seen near the 4700 Block of Northeast 190th Avenue in Williston.

