The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

Here are the stories to look out for this week.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Breeder Society is putting more than 1,200 horses up for auction from Tuesday to Friday.

The auctions take place at 10:30 a.m. every one of those weekdays.

Waymore Gearhardt, the man charged with the murder of Demiah Appling, 14, is set to have his first pre-trial hearing Wednesday.

Officials from Dixie County say his tentative trial date is May 15th.

On Thursday, Florida home sales numbers come out for the month of March. Recently, we’ve been seeing a trend of rising prices and falling sales.

We’ll tell you whether or not that trend continues.

Williston’s brand new animal shelter will be opening for business on Friday.

The shelter is located on Southwest 18th Street, near the airport.

The grand opening ceremony starts at 12 p.m.

