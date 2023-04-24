Woman, 91, raises nearly $60,000 for retirement on GoFundMe

Betty Glover will retire from her grocery checking job at WinCo just weeks before her 92nd birthday. She is upbeat as she prepares for a new chapter in life.(Source: GoFundMe)
By Kali O'Rourke
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:49 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEDFORD, Ore. (Gray News) - A 91-year-old woman working at an Oregon grocery store will soon retire with the help of funds raised through GoFundMe.

Betty Glover started a GoFundMe in mid-April with hopes of paying off the fifth wheel camper she lives in, her last major expense before retirement. At almost 92, she has been checking groceries at a WinCo location in Medford, Oregon, for about 10 years.

“I’ve worked all my life, but I never even thought about being in my 90s, much less that I would still be working,” she told the Rogue Valley Times. “I’ve just never known anything different than working.”

But after working for seven decades, Glover is ready to spend time with her family. She has two kids, four grandkids, six great-grandkids and two great-great-grandkids, according to the Rogue Valley Times. She also said on GoFundMe that her eyesight is starting to fail her due to macular degeneration.

“I’d love to watch those little ones grow up. They are really sweet, and when you work when your children are small, you miss a lot of their life. Now, I’d like to enjoy my great-great grandchildren,” she told KDRV.

Glover started her GoFundMe with a goal of $40,000. Over about a week, generous donations poured in, meeting the goal and then some. She has received nearly $60,000.

“I never even thought I’d make $40,000. It really is heartwarming, and it makes me want to cry,” Glover told the Rogue Valley Times.

She said some WinCo customers who donated indicated they want her “to be able to take a vacation to see my family.”

Thanks to the support, Glover announced Thursday on GoFundMe that her last day working at WinCo will be May 1. She is upbeat as she prepares for a new chapter in life.

“I look forward to tomorrow. I always have,” she told the Rogue Valley Times. “I don’t sit around and think about dying. I think about living. And I think about what exciting things are gonna happen tomorrow.”

Glover will retire weeks before her 92nd birthday on May 22, according to KDRV.

