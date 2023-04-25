Biggest horse sale in Ocala attracts international bidders

OCALA Fla. (WCJB) - The horse racing world is in Marion County for the biggest thoroughbred sale of the year at Ocala Breeders’ Sales.

Attendees bid on horses at OBS’ annual Spring Sale. Horses are sold for up to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“I’m gonna come and take a look at the prices and the horses and make a decision on whether I want to buy or not and get back into the business,” said attendee Bruce Destefano.

Destefano lived in China for 15 years before his recent move to Ocala. He was a trainer for ten years and he wants to get back in business.

“You kind of have to see where is the value for what I would want to purchase,” said Destefano.

The horses were bred and trained all around the country, including Marion County.

“A lot of these horses get their early training right here,” said OBS Director of Sales Tod Wojciechowski. “We have consigners that come in from other states like Arkansas, California, Kentucky, but most of them are trained right here.”

Guests traveled from overseas to sell their horses. Paddy Woods and his family came from Ireland.

“We’ve already sold him,” said Woods. “We’re going to stay around a little bit and look at the horses.”

Billy Koch traveled from Southern California. He was interested in buying and selling.

“We’re selling about 15 horses and hopefully we come away with one or two,” said Koch.

Koch said OBS treats its buyers and sellers like professionals.

“They treat both the buyers and the sellers with great respect and we like buying and selling horses here.”

The sale was another equine event in Ocala boosting the city’s economy. The event lasts through Friday at the Ocala Breeders’ Sales.

