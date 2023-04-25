Chiefland Police investigate possible explosives inside home

Chiefland PD badge
Chiefland PD badge(Chiefland PD, MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHEIFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate a home in Chiefland they believe has explosives inside.

Chiefland Police Department officers responded to a home at 405 N.E. 2nd St. where explosives may be present. Officers are working to secure the scene and ask people to stay away for their safety.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned about the incident.

