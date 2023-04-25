Dixie County softball team beats Hawthorne, 12-2 in 6 innings

Bears pull away with eight runs in the final two innings
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s the final week of the regular season in high school softball, and the Dixie County Bears took a step towards preparing for the district tournament with a Monday night win over Hawthorne.

The Bears pulled away from the Hornets, scoring three runs in the fifth inning and five more in the sixth for a 12-2 run-rule win in six innings. Dixie County (16-5) came into the week ranked No. 3 in Class 1A. Hawthorne scored its runs in the fourth on RBI hits by Synteria Williams and Alaina Auld, but the Hornets lost their fourth in a row and fell to 10-8.

Dixie County looks to make it six straight wins on Tuesday at home versus Aucilla Christian, while Hawthorne travels to Bronson on Tuesday.

