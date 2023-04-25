Farm bill listening session in Newberry

Five members of the House Committee on Agriculture were there including North Central Florida’s Kat Cammack
Five members of the House Committee on Agriculture were there including North Central Florida’s...
Five members of the House Committee on Agriculture were there including North Central Florida’s Kat Cammack(WCJB)
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of farmers descended on the UF IFAS extension to share their thoughts on the upcoming farm bill.

Farmers who attended the event got their chance to speak directly to members of the House Committee on Agriculture--including North Central Florida’s Representative, Kat Cammack (R) FL-03.

Cammack says she was moved to tears when she saw how many farmers came out to a farm bill listening session today.

“They should be on the farm right now but they’re here because it’s that important,” Cammack said.

Organizers estimated 400 were in attendance to share their views on how they believe the farm bill should be written to benefit them.

Robert Ortez is a sugarcane farmer in Palm Beach County who urged House members to oppose any changes that would harm his industry.

“This is our livelihood,” said Ortez. “This is something that we feel passionate about and I’m happy that they take the time to come listen to our concerns.”

“To be able to host the one and only listening session for the farm bill in the entire state of Florida was one of the most humbling and privileged moments that I have had in my career,” said Cammack.

Five other members of the House Agriculture Committee joined Cammack, including chairman, Glenn Thompson (R) PA-15, and Florida District 9 Representative, Darren Soto.

Discussion was wide ranging--and some of the main points included input costs, sustainability and instruction on updated machinery.

“It’s a tremendous privilege to be here and it’s an honor for them to come down to the state of Florida and listen to our opinions on what we have to say about Florida agriculture,” said Ortez.

“We got to bring down the cost of inputs: fertilizers, labor, fuel costs,” said Cammack. “I think a seasonable and perishable provision, that has to be addressed.”

Each farm bill put into place is good for five years and the current one will expire in September.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

Alachua County officials approve meat processing facility in Newberry
Lawmakers are considering a bill that would reduce the term limit for school board members to...
Senate Rules Committee discuss school board term limits
Senate Rules Committee discuss school board term limits
Ocala man arrested for starting fires at HCA hospital, charged with arson