Florida Senate committee expected to consider proposal to curb illegal immigration

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - A Senate committee is expected to consider a proposal late Tuesday that would take a series of steps aimed at curbing illegal immigration.

A similar bill passed a House committee Monday. The plan would stiffen requirements on businesses to check the immigration status of workers, crack down on bringing undocumented immigrants into the state and require hospitals to collect data about whether patients are in the country legally.

The bills have reignited debate about what the state’s role should be — if any — in addressing illegal immigration.

Governor Ron DeSantis, who is widely expected to run for president in 2024, has frequently criticized federal immigration policies and pushed for the state to take action.

State Representative Kiyan Michael is the House bill sponsor.

“We simply have got a crisis in our nation, and we cannot as lawmakers ignore that there’s a crisis.”

State Rep. Kiyan Michael, R- Jacksonville

But opponents, including Representative Dotie Joseph, feel the legislation will hurt businesses and immigrants and is rooted in DeSantis’ political ambition.

“I’m tired of this body leaning into these culture wars, as opposed to dealing with the real issues that we have for Floridians that are already in this state that are U.S. citizens, lawful-permit residents.”

State Rep. Dotie Joseph, D- North Miami

DeSantis and the Legislature have passed a series of changes in recent years to target illegal immigration, including a 2019 law that banned so-called sanctuary cities.

The state also drew national headlines last year, when the DeSantis administration flew 49 migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

The House bill includes 12 million dollars for similar efforts during the fiscal year that will start July 1st.

