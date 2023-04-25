Florida softball team loses at SEC-leading Tennessee, 10-6 as Vols complete sweep

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WCJB) -For the first time this season, the Gator softball team has been swept in an SEC series. No. 4 Tennessee rallied to beat Florida again on Monday, 10-6, capping off a three-game stretch in which the Volunteers scored 30 runs on the Gators.

Skylar Wallace continued to be a bright spot for Florida (32-14 overall, 8-10 SEC), clubbing her third home run in as many games, and her 16th of the year in the second inning. Wallace’s three-run blast extended Florida’s lead from 2-1 to 5-1. Emily Wilkie and Charla Echols also went deep for the Gators. Those three players combined for six of the Gators’ eight hits.

Like Sunday’s game, an early lead was not enough. Tennessee (38-5 overall, 16-2 SEC) scored three runs in the second, fourth, and fifth innings.

The bottom of the fourth proved to be pitoval. With one out and the bases loaded, Mackenzie Donihoo hit a ball under the glove of Reagan Walsh at second to score the tying and go-ahead runs. Tennessee went ahead, 6-5 and added another run in the inning. Then, with the score 7-6 Vols in the fifth, Rylie West hammered her second home run of the series, a three-run shot that stood as the final margin.

Rylee Trlicek (11-3) was tagged with the loss, allowing 5 earned runs on 7 hits in 2 and a third innings of relief. Florida gets back in action Wednesday at rival No. 5 Florida State.

