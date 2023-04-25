Gator Trinity Thomas earns 2023 Gymnastics Honda Award

A Florida gymnast has now won the award seven times in the last 12 years.
Trinity Thomas 2023 Gators Gymnastics University of Florida
Trinity Thomas 2023 Gators Gymnastics University of Florida March 18, 2023 – Southeastern Conference Championship meet No. 3 Florida 198.425 No. 10 Alabama 197.925 No. 6 LSU 197.800 No. 8 Kentucky 197.675 No. 12 Auburn 197.100 No. 17 Missouri 197.000 No. 16 Arkansas 196.825 No. 18 Georgia 196.600 (Susan Erdelyi | Susan Erdelyi/ @ErdelyiS)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -What do you get the person who seemingly has everything? In the case of Trinity Thomas, you give her another award, of course. The fifth-year Florida gymnast claimed the 2023 gymnastics Honda Award on Tuesday, courtesy of the Collegiate Women Sports Awards. Thomas beat out three other fialists for the honor: Haleigh Bryant of LSU, Jade Carey of Oregon State and Raena Worley of Kentucky.

Thomas led the NCAA with eight perfect 10.0′s this season, giving her a share of the career record of 28. She was voted SEC Gymnast of the Year and helped UF to a conference team title and a runner-up finish at national championships. She is the only gymnast in NCAA history with at least five 10.0′s on each apparatus for five career Gym Slams.

It’s Thomas’ second straight Honda Award, which puts the Gator in elite company. She is the first repeat winner since Georgia’s Kim Arnold (1997, ‘98). Gators Kytra Hunter (2012, ‘15) and Bridget Sloan (2013, ‘16) had previously won twice as well. A Florida gymnast has now won the award seven times in the last 12 years.

Thomas is now eligible for the overall Honda Cup across all sports. That award will be presented on June 26 in Los Angeles.

