Horse owned by two people from Ocala won 2022′s Florida Bred Horse of the year
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:43 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some of the state’s finest horse breeders in the state picked the best of the bunch in Ocala Monday night.
Simplification was named 2022′s Florida Bred Horse of the year.
Owners Tami Bobo and Tristan De Meric are both from Ocala.
Simplification has already won two races this year and earned a grand total of more than $760,000 last year
