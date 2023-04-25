Judge sentences Maliyah Godwin’s killer to 50 years

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The man accused of killing a 13-year-old girl in Alachua County will spend the next five decades behind bars.

The state attorney’s office announced Judge James M. Colaw has sentenced Jason Lynady to 50 years in state prison for killing Maliyah Godwin. He entered a plea deal after being indicted on a first-degree murder charge among others.

On April 23, 2021, Godwin was found at Majestic Oaks Apartments suffering gunshot wounds. She died at the hospital from her injuries.

