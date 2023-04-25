Key Florida Senate committee approves proposal for transgender bathroom bill

Key Florida Senate committee approves proposal for transgender bathroom bill
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - A key Senate committee Tuesday approved a scaled-back version of a controversial proposal that would require people to use the bathroom that lines up with their sex assigned at birth, amid protests outside the Capitol about an effort to clamp down on drag shows.

Under the measure approved by the Senate Fiscal Policy Committee, most publicly owned buildings, along with correctional facilities and all schools would need to have separate restrooms designated for exclusive use by females and males, or single-stall unisex bathrooms.

People using a bathroom different than that of their sex assigned at birth could be issued a trespass violation. The legislation no longer affects private businesses.

State Senator Erin Grall is the bill sponsor.

“There are differences between biological men and biological women, and this bill ensures uniformity in the use of restrooms and changing facilities.”

State Sen. Erin Grall, R- Vero Beach

Outside the capitol, more than 100 drag queens rallied in opposition to the bathroom bill, as well as legislation that would prevent children from attending drag shows and prevent treatments such as hormone therapy and puberty blockers for transgender minors.

Drag queen Velvet Lenore says all three bills are unnecessary.

“They need to understand that we come in numbers, and we come in power. We are not a threat like they say that we are. We are just individuals that are just trying to live our lives each and every day.”

Velvet Lenore, Drag Queen, West Palm Beach

The bill banning kids from adult live performances is ready for Governor Ron DeSantis signature.

The bathroom bill is now ready for consideration by the full Senate, along with the hormone therapy and puberty blocker legislation.

