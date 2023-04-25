Levy County deputies search for man accused of taking babies from FL to CO

Raymond Otero (48), Raiden Phoenix (1 year old) and Ember Willoughby (11 months)(LCSO, FDLE)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Apr. 25, 2023
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities are searching for a man accused of illegally taking two babies out of Levy County to Colorado.

Just before midnight on Monday, missing 11-month-old Ember Willoughby and 1-year-old Raiden Phoenix were found safe in Otero County, Colorado.

Florida Missing Child Alerts were issued for the children earlier in the day. The children were temporarily placed into the custody of Raymond Otero, 48, of Williston, after their mother, Hailey Palmer, 21, of Williston, was arrested on a warrant from Indiana.

Sheriff’s deputies say Raymond Otero refused to cooperate with DCF agents during their investigation and left Florida with the babies.

Otero dropped the children off at the Rocky Ford Police Department in Colorado and left. His current location is unknown at the time of this report.

Both children are reportedly in good health and are being cared for until DCF can pick them up.

The Levy County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant for Raymond Otero for interference of custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

The children were last seen near the 4700 Block of Northeast 190th Avenue in Williston.

