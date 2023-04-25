Man arrested for possessing fentanyl and a gun without a permit

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars in Marion County after showing off a gun without a permit and possessing fentanyl.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies found Alberto Curiel at silver springs shores country club, carrying a concealed gun without a permit, and flashing it at multiple people.

Before deputies got there, they say Curiel got into arguments with the other club members, and multiple people helped kick him out.

Deputies say they found fentanyl while taking Curiel into custody.

TRENDING: Alachua County officials approve meat processing facility in Newberry

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.