Man arrested for possessing fentanyl and a gun without a permit

A man in Marion County is behind bars after flashing a gun multiple times and possessing fentanyl.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars in Marion County after showing off a gun without a permit and possessing fentanyl.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies found Alberto Curiel at silver springs shores country club, carrying a concealed gun without a permit, and flashing it at multiple people.

Before deputies got there, they say Curiel got into arguments with the other club members, and multiple people helped kick him out.

Deputies say they found fentanyl while taking Curiel into custody.

