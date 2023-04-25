MCSO investigates a grand theft of five catalytic converters

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a grand theft of catalytic converters.

Deputies say they went to Suncoast Insulators on North Highway 441 after getting reports of a theft.

They found someone between last Friday and Saturday morning stole five catalytic converters from the company’s trucks.

