MCSO investigates a grand theft of five catalytic converters

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a grand theft of catalytic converters.

Deputies say they went to Suncoast Insulators on North Highway 441 after getting reports of a theft.

They found someone between last Friday and Saturday morning stole five catalytic converters from the company’s trucks.

