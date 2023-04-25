Newberry City Commission meets to discuss proposed meat processing plant

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The debate over a proposed meat processing plant owned by Alachua County moved to the Newberry City Commission Monday night.

City staff told commissioners that the facility would be 10,000 square feet and slaughter 15 animals a day.

They reported that they toured a similar facility at UF’s campus and were surprised by the absence of a strong smell.

Some residents spoke on the need for a facility to provide local meat, while others opposed it on humanitarian grounds.

