NFL Draft Profile: Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s appropriate that the University of Florida honors its First Team All-Americans with their own personal brick on campus--because O’Cyrus Torrence proved to be the great wall of Gainesville.

A possible first or second round pick in this week’s NFL draft, Torrence is the pride of his small hometown of Greensburg, Louisiana.

“I remember I used to have to go in certain portions of the house, so I had to go outside or stand in a room just to get phone service,” said Torrence. “Coming from there to now being in position to go in the first or second round is just great.”

Torrence hasn’t forgotten that two schools played a role in his success. After starting his college career at Louisiana, Torrence joined Billy Napier at Florida. During Florida Pro Day on March 30, Torrence paid tribute to both programs that crafted his technique into that of an ideal NFL guard by wearing one blue cleat and one red cleat.

“I knew I wouldn’t have made it here without where I came from,” said Torrence. “So the journey and everybody who helped me get to this point, I can’t thank them enough”

Guards don’t often have stats, but Torrence does. He did not commit a penalty or give up a sack in his one season as a Gator, providing enough clarity to his NFL preparedness.

“To any program I go to, I feel like I’ll be ready to start, and ready to compete day one,” said Torrence. “No injuries, no off the field issues, just come in and play and get the information I need to start producing for the team. A lot of feedback I got was how I did in meetings, so a lot of questions were about how I would retain information, and I feel I checked that box and showed I could do that.”

As to his pro potential, Torrence’s position coach at UF would not hold back.

“I think he’s going to be a rock star,” said Florida co-offensive line coach Darnell Stapleton. “The same things that made him a really good college player are going to make him a really good NFL player. I fully, in 30 years look to be sitting at his enshrinement someday because he is that calliber offensive lineman. He’s relentless, he’s selfless, he’s a hard worker, and he’s coachable.”

“I’m just trying to soak it in and enjoy every day and take none of that for granted,” said Torrence.

And if Torrence can reach his high ceiling, that will be something to call home about.

