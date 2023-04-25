Ocala woman arrested for more than 30 fraud charges

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman for allegedly crunching the numbers to cut herself a check at her job.

Deputies say Julie Shepard, 55, was the bookkeeper for a company in Ocala.

The investigation started after the company’s owner suspected Shepard was stealing.

Investigators reviewed evidence given by the victim and found more than 30 fraudulent checks.

The total surpassed $27,000.

Shepard was arrested Monday night on more than 30 fraud charges

