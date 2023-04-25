Putnam County man accused for sexually abusing a child

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A school janitor in Putnam County is behind bars after allegedly sexually abusing a child for years.

According to Putnam County deputies, 49-year-old John Hudson is accused of beginning the abuse when the victim was 11 in 2017.

The victim says the abuse increased during the pandemic.

This investigation began after an email was flagged and tied to the victim’s school account.

Hudson is being held on four capital sexual battery charges without bond.

