Senate to consider exception to ‘Resign to Run’ law ahead of possible DeSantis presidential run

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to enter the 2024 presidential race, speaks at an event in North Charleston to promote his book, “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival.”(Live 5)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - The Florida Senate on Wednesday is slated to take up a proposal that could help Gov. Ron DeSantis if he runs for president.

The proposal, part of an amendment to a major elections bill (SB 7050), would exempt candidates for president or vice president from the state’s resign-to-run law. That law says any state officeholder who “qualifies for federal public office must resign from the office he or she presently holds if the terms, or any part thereof, run concurrently with each other.”

By exempting candidates for president or vice president from the requirement, the bill would ensure DeSantis could run for president in 2024 without having to resign as governor.

Questions have swirled for weeks about whether lawmakers would pursue such a change. DeSantis has not formally announced a presidential bid but is widely expected to run next year.

