Students with UF robotics team showcased their newest technology for defense department

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The team showcased their drones, scaling from large to small, dog-like robots, and wheeled mobile robots which interact with each other.

Spectators and students gathered at the UF Energy Research and Education Park on SW 23rd Terrace for the demonstration.

Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Chairman Warren Dixon said UF was funded the Center of Excellence and researchers from Duke University, University of California Santa Cruz, and UT Austin are involved in the research.

“The instrument’s goal is to safely test contest environment,” said Dixon. “With this netted enclosure, we are able to effect the robotics agents to put cyber effects on them, try to make them crash, try to make them land, do things that they are not programmed to do and also defend against those kinds of attacks.”

The robots built can be used for more than just defense. They can be used for wildlife management, surveys of counting species in a swamp environment, forest fire observations, and search and rescue.

“This is all student-driven. They’ve been amazing, they’ve been working hard hours out here so, huge credit to them,” said Dixon. “Everything that you see is a result of there hard work. It’s great training for them. As soon as they graduate, they’ll be working in DOD labs doing similar things.”

Dixon said more demonstrations are soon to come.

