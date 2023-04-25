Tech Tuesday: Dream Music Production

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron with UF Innovate, and today we’re going to be speaking about the music industry and the cutting-edge technology that’s brought into it. Today I’m joined by Suzanna Lam with Dream Music Production. Suzanna, thanks so much for being here today.

Thank you for having me, Melanie.

So explain to us what is Dream Music Production.

Well, Dream Music Production is an indie record label. What we focus on is making music to help people focus on the five areas of health, and we call it SPAM. Spiritual, physical, emotional, mental, and money health or financial health.

And how do you guys work with artists?

We collaborate with a lot of artists worldwide, and we help people understand our vision, our mission, and get a feel of whether or not this is something that they would like to be involved in. And most of the artists that we have collaborated with actually like the idea because it really helped them focus to become a better person as an artist, and so that’s how we work with them.

And how do you ensure that artists are using their creative freedom with cutting-edge technologies?

To ensure that we maintain their creativity, we basically filter those artists from the get-go, like I said. We only bring in artists who share the same vision and the mission. We ask them, “Okay, do you feel that having these five health’s in life is important?” And if they say yes, that’s when we bring them in. And so, once we bring them in, we talk about, okay, well here’s an idea. In this song, we’re going to talk about how to help people maintain, for example, mental and emotional health, right? So that falls within the five-pillar mission, right? And so, we start writing a song about that, so they can write whatever. I’m a songwriter myself. And so, we sit together and we just write a song about that.

As an entrepreneur, what advice would you give to those interested in starting their own music label?

Definitely have a vision and a mission for the music, what the music is being served for, what purpose, that will differentiate your music from all the kinds of music out there in the marketplace. And I feel it’s very important because right now, there are a gazillion of songs out there, so how do you, as an entrepreneur, pick a topic or a certain genre of music to attract certain kind of audience to you?

Well, Suzanna, thank you so much for being here and explaining to us the music industry.

My pleasure. Thank you for having me.

And that’s it for Today’s Tech Tuesday. We’ll see you next time.

RELATED: Tech Tuesday: Quottly

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.