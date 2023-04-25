UF robotics team holds demonstration for defense department officials

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida robotics team will hold a demonstration for defense department officials on Tuesday.

The demonstration will showcase large, medium, and small drones, dog-like robots, and wheeled mobile robots interacting with each other.

At any given time, there will be anywhere from 2 to 30 robots interacting at the same time.

The demonstration will take place at the UF Energy Research and Education Park, and it starts at 9 a.m.

