UF robotics team holds demonstration for defense department officials
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida robotics team will hold a demonstration for defense department officials on Tuesday.
The demonstration will showcase large, medium, and small drones, dog-like robots, and wheeled mobile robots interacting with each other.
At any given time, there will be anywhere from 2 to 30 robots interacting at the same time.
The demonstration will take place at the UF Energy Research and Education Park, and it starts at 9 a.m.
