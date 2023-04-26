Accused killer, Waymore Gerhardt, to appear in court
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The man accused of killing 14-year-old Demiah Appling of Old Town is set to appear in court Wednesday morning.
Waymore Gerhardt, 19, goes before a judge for a pretrial hearing about three weeks before he is supposed to go to trial.
A grand jury indicted Gerhardt on first degree murder charges in February after shooting Demiah last year.
Appling disappeared from her home in Old Town in October.
Her body was found a few months later in Gilchrist County.
The trial is scheduled to start May 15.
TRENDING STORY: Judge sentences Maliyah Godwin’s killer to 50 years
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.