Alachua County first responders host 2023 Special Olympics torch run

First responders hosted the 2023 torch run in Alachua County
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - First responders blazed a trail through Alachua County Wednesday morning by hosting the 2023 Special Olympics torch run.

The event, hosted by Alachua County Fire Rescue and Sheriff’s Office officials, saw more than 100 runners participating.

Special Olympics athletes, as well as firefighters, deputies, and officers ran the race.

The run started at the Publix in Butler Plaza, making its way all the way to Celebration Pointe.

The race will continue until Friday, May 19th, which will lead into the opening ceremony at this year’s Special Olympics Florida Summer Games.

