Alachua County law enforcement officials and first responders hold the 2023 Torch Run

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County law enforcement officials and first responders gets ready for the 2023 torch run.

The event will include all local public safety agencies and many community members who can run, walk, or jog.

These participants will be raising money for the Special Olympics.

TRENDING: Two Interlachen Junior-Senior High School students recovering after vape sends them to hospital

The torch run will start at the Publix Super Market at Butler Plaza West in Gainesville and end in Celebration Pointe.

The run will begin at 10 a.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.