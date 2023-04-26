Alachua elementary school celebrates 30th anniversary

Students at Irby Elementary join the celebration
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - An elementary school in the city of Alachua celebrated their 30-year anniversary Wednesday morning.

Hundreds of current students and alumni from Irby Elementary School gathered to celebrate the occasion, listening to live music performances and poetry readings.

TRENDING: Alachua County law enforcement officials and first responders hold the 2023 Torch Run

Irby Elementary Eagles, both past and present, took the stage to take part in the festivities.

Alumni gave speeches recounting their favorite memories at the elementary school.

Students from the Santa Fe High School Band played at the ceremony.

Students also received a celebratory cupcake.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama

Latest News

State lawmakers discuss money for proposed Newberry meat processing facility
Dunnellon man arrested for having sexual conversations with girls as young as 13
Alachua elementary school celebrates 30th anniversary
MCFR firefighters stop brush fire from destroying mobile home