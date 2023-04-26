Alachua elementary school celebrates 30th anniversary

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - An elementary school in the city of Alachua celebrated their 30-year anniversary Wednesday morning.

Hundreds of current students and alumni from Irby Elementary School gathered to celebrate the occasion, listening to live music performances and poetry readings.

Irby Elementary Eagles, both past and present, took the stage to take part in the festivities.

Alumni gave speeches recounting their favorite memories at the elementary school.

Students from the Santa Fe High School Band played at the ceremony.

Students also received a celebratory cupcake.

