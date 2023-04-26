‘Bacon, Bacon, Bacon:’ Follow your noses to 3rd annual Makin’ Bacon festival this weekend

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The 3rd annual Makin’ Bacon festival is coming to Williston this weekend and it will bacon you crazy.

Ovidio Santiago with Primer Events said 80 vendors will be there to showcase their bacon-infused dishes.

Kelly Decaire, owner of Hippie Chick Cheesecake, and Trapper Griffith, owner of Trapps Apps stopped by the station to give us a taste of what people will expect at the festival.

There will also be a live performance by Ken Apperson, plenty of vendors to shop & explore, a bacon eating contest, and a competition to judge who has the best bacon dish in the state.

The festival will be held on Saturday, April 29th at Heritage Park in Downtown Williston.

