‘Bacon, Bacon, Bacon:’ Follow your noses to 3rd annual Makin’ Bacon festival this weekend

By Alexus Goings
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The 3rd annual Makin’ Bacon festival is coming to Williston this weekend and it will bacon you crazy.

Ovidio Santiago with Primer Events said 80 vendors will be there to showcase their bacon-infused dishes.

Kelly Decaire, owner of Hippie Chick Cheesecake, and Trapper Griffith, owner of Trapps Apps stopped by the station to give us a taste of what people will expect at the festival.

There will also be a live performance by Ken Apperson, plenty of vendors to shop & explore, a bacon eating contest, and a competition to judge who has the best bacon dish in the state.

The festival will be held on Saturday, April 29th at Heritage Park in Downtown Williston.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama

Latest News

3rd annual Makin' Bacon festival
Biggest horse sale in Ocala attracts international bidders
Students with UF robotics team showcased their newest technology for defense department
Students with UF robotics team showcased their newest technology for defense department
Edward Horn (37) was arrested for having sexual conversations with minors online
Dunnellon man arrested for having sexual conversations with girls as young as 13