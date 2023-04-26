Day one of Ocala Breeders Sale’s Spring Sale nets over $22 million

161 head sold for a little more than $22 million.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:44 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The first day results of the OBS Spring Sale lived up to expectations with a colt topping the list by selling for nearly $1.5 million.

A bay colt sired by new hall-of-famer Arrogate out of Destine went for $1.45 million.

The first day totals were comparable to last year.

161 head sold for a little more than $22 million.

300 more horses are up for auction in day two and it begins at 10:30 a.m.

