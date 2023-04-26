Dixie County court moves Demiah Appling murder trial date

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The trial date for the man accused of killing a 14-year-old girl in Dixie County is being moved after a court hearing on Wednesday morning.

The pretrial date for the murder trial of Waymore Gerhardt, 19, will be moved to June 14. He did not appear in court during the hearing.

A grand jury indicted him on Feb. 20 on first-degree murder charges in the death of Demiah Appling of Old Town.

Demiah disappeared from her home in October 2022 and was reported missing. Law enforcement agencies worked with community groups to search for the teen.

In December, her body was found in the Sun Springs Community of Gilchrist County.

Investigators say Gerhardt shot Demiah in the head on Oct. 16. He then intentionally altered, destroyed, concealed, and removed the blood or DNA to impair the investigation according to the grand jury findings.

