Dixie County court moves Demiah Appling murder trial date

Waymore Gerhardt, Dixie County Courthouse
Waymore Gerhardt, Dixie County Courthouse(DCSO, WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The trial date for the man accused of killing a 14-year-old girl in Dixie County is being moved after a court hearing on Wednesday morning.

The pretrial date for the murder trial of Waymore Gerhardt, 19, will be moved to June 14. He did not appear in court during the hearing.

A grand jury indicted him on Feb. 20 on first-degree murder charges in the death of Demiah Appling of Old Town.

RELATED: Friends and family say their last goodbyes to Demiah Appling

Demiah disappeared from her home in October 2022 and was reported missing. Law enforcement agencies worked with community groups to search for the teen.

In December, her body was found in the Sun Springs Community of Gilchrist County.

Investigators say Gerhardt shot Demiah in the head on Oct. 16. He then intentionally altered, destroyed, concealed, and removed the blood or DNA to impair the investigation according to the grand jury findings.

'We truly hoped that wouldn't be the case': Private investigators reveal new details on Demiah Appling's homicide

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama

Latest News

Brush fire threatens home and vehicle in Belleview
MCFR firefighters stop brush fire from destroying mobile home
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
On this week’s Horse Capital TV, hear more about this event from riders and spectators.
Horse Capital TV highlights Ocala International Festival of Eventing
Horse Capital TV highlights Ocala International Festival of Eventing