Dixie County deputies arrest Chiefland man in connection to explosive device in home

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - On Tuesday, Dixie County Sheriff’s deputies arrested George Hartshorn, 61, on multiple charges.

Deputies were first called to a structure fire in the town of Suwannee. Officials spotted a vehicle matching a witness’s description, which was Hartshorn’s.

His neighbor, Mary Jane Deas, spoke with TV20. “He was very sick and very troubled,” shared Deas.”I’ve known him for quite some time. We owned the house that he bought from us.”

RELATED: Investigation into explosives in Chiefland home ends with suspect in custody

Hartshorn sped off when deputies tried pulling him over. He then drove his truck into the Suwannee River through the Anderson Boat Ramp. Hartshorn was arrested when he swam to shore. Deas said Hartshorn called her as his truck was sinking.

“I feel like that it was a sign to be to help him, not take his life,” share Deas. “I did try to help him get out of the truck before it went underwater.”

Authorities are asking residents to avoid 405 NE 2nd St in Chiefland, as they are investigating a home with possible explosives inside. I'll have a live report at 5&6 with more updates. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/TOvhVOB5WK — Zitlali Solache (@zitlalisolache) April 25, 2023

Deas told TV20 there was a fire at Hartshorn’s home. Officials later found he was connected to the arson that occurred on Northeast 2nd Street in Chiefland. Officials said Alachua County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad, State Fire Marshal’s Office, and other agencies arrived to investigate the explosive devices.

“It was a very hard day for all of us,” stated Deas. “We had to evacuate our homes but you know that’s a small thing compared to losing any lives.”

Deas and some residents were evacuated for more than 6 hours. When authorities searched Hartshorn’s home, they found two objects but they were deemed not dangerous by ASO’s bomb squad. Officials said he appeared in court this morning. He is being held in the Dixie County Jail without bond.

TRENDING STORY: Rep. Hinson proposes amendments to GRU local bill

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.